New HSE Primary Care Centre and Integrated Care Hub opens in Bray

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly meets with one of the patients that will benefit from the new HSE Primary Care Centre and Integrated Care Hub in Bray.

A new HSE Primary Care Centre and Integrated Care Hub was officially opened in Bray on Friday as part of the nationwide rollout of the Enhanced Community Care programme.

The new healthcare facilities were unveiled by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD and include mental health and community services, along with specialist services for older people and those living with chronic diseases.

It represents the core of what the ECC programme intends to achieve, which is to reduce pressure on services and dependence on the hospital-centric model of care through enhanced and increased community services. There are now 79 Community Healthcare Networks established nationally, with more than 2,000 staff already recruited across the network.

Speaking at the opening event, Minister Donnelly said: “The national Enhanced Community Care programme is at its core a reform programme, representing an investment of €240 million to develop and enhance care in the community. It has been developed under the Sláintecare Programme to ensure all HSE primary and community care services work together effectively.”

Martina Queally, Chief Officer of HSE Community Healthcare East, added: “The new Primary Care Centre and the Integrated Care Hub in Bray help us advance the ECC vision of providing accessible, integrated, and high quality services closer to people’s homes. It shows that the move towards more primary and community care is becoming a reality in Community Healthcare East.

“The new Primary Care Centre in Bray accommodates a range of primary care, mental health and community services within a single integrated, modern facility, and will improve access to a broad range of services to the local community. The Integrated Care Hub in Bray offers access to specialist services in the community for older people and people living with more complex chronic disease.

“Collaboration and shared governance is pivotal to the successful implementation of our ECC programme. I would like to acknowledge the GP and Consultant leads and our colleagues in Ireland East Hospital Group, St Vincent’s, St. Michael’s and St. Colmcille’s hospitals for the time and commitment they’ve provided to the development of the ECC programme in Community Healthcare East so far. I would also like to thank the large number of people involved in the development of the physical infrastructure required to support this programme, as well as those supporting the reorganisation of patient pathways of care.”

Commenting on the ECC initiative’s progress, Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said: “The work that has been undertaken by the Integrated Care Programmes for Older People and Chronic Disease over recent years has shown that we can achieve much improved outcomes, particularly for older people who are frail, and those with chronic disease.

"The new model of care allows the specialist multidisciplinary team to engage and interact with services at community healthcare network level, supporting people in their diagnosis and on-going care.

"With the support of the Dept of Health and Sláintecare, these models are now being implemented at scale, by the HSE, with the establishment and full rollout of 30 Community Specialist Teams for Older People and 30 Specialist Teams for Chronic Disease.”

Already 19 community specialist teams for older persons and eight chronic disease community specialist teams have been established, and 21 community intervention teams are now in place with national coverage. Community diagnostic services have provided over 139,000 scans to patients in 2021, and over 75,000 scans already in 2022.