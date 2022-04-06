New food and current affairs boutique festival over three-days at Russborough

RUSSBOROUGH House will host a brand-new three-day festivals for all those who love good food and thought-provoking conversation.

The Great Gathering is a boutique festival taking place in June which spans the themes of food, news and full-on festival fun. There will be eight stages, delicious food and debating, comedy and spoken word, among other attractions on the programme.

Headliners include the likes of author and filmmaker Jon Ronson and Ballymaloe’s Rachel Allen.

The Great Gathering will welcome international culinary figures such as chef, restaurateur and best-selling author Yotam Ottolenghi, the Observer restaurant critic and feature writer Jay Rayner, food writer and formerly of the LA Times Russ Parsons and cookbook author and food critic Tom Parker Bowles plus this food island’s wealth of incredible culinary voices including author, columnist and television star Rachel Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School, and food columnist Aoife McElwain.

The Great Gathering festival in partnership with the Irish Food Writing Awards, offers an opportunity to sample epicurean genius while gaining the know-how to make better food decisions, from where we source it to how we consume it.

You can also join filmmaker, author and gonzo journalist Jon Ronson, author, academic and broadcaster Emma Dabiri, economist, journalist and podcast host David McWilliams, author and columnist Fintan O’Toole and many more as they sink their teeth into the most pressing and entertaining topics over the festival weekend.

Experience podcaster and author Blindboy Boatclub will provide social commentary, personal stories and absurdist riffs live while Europe Editor for RTÉ Tony Connelly and Europe Correspondent for Euronews Shona Murray take on the continent as they discuss the players and politics of Europe.

Other participants include journalist and consumer advocate Conor Pope, historical entertainer and actor Paddy Cullivan, entrepreneur, CEO and journalist Mark Little, pod-caster and columnist Roisin Ingle, businessman and broadcaster Bobby Kerr, radio and TV broadcaster Anton Savage, broadcaster Kieran Cuddihy, writer Una Mullally, political editor Pat Leahy and human rights journalist and author Sorcha Pollak.

The very best of Wicklow produce will be showcased, including lamb, seafood, cheese, summer vegetables and berries. You can sample from a bespoke offering of small, independent food traders including plant based dishes with a focus on Irish ingredients and artisanal production. Guests of The Great Gathering can sample the delightful flavours brought to the festival by Wicklow’s roster of finest craft producers, in partnership with Wicklow Naturally.

Then as day turns to night, festival-goers can herald in the ‘Roaring Twenties’ , with DJ sets, the great vinyl speakeasy, swing and charleston dance class, shebeen-style pubs, a forager's gin and whiskey bar and a programme of live musical performances yet to be announced.

If you want to take a more holistic approach to the boutique festival experience, nourish the soul with yoga and meditation sessions available every morning. You can also get right into out-of-office mode with the Woodland Spa, where you can take a sound bath or enjoy a luxurious massage.

Accommodation wise, there are general camping and tents, a quiet campsite, garden campsite, campervan camping, and boutique glamping, with access to water, charging points, security, hot showers and more.

The festival at Russborough takes place from June 10th to June 12th and tickets are availa-ble at thegreatgathering.ie.