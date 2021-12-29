New deal secures the future of St Joseph’s Shankill

The future of the specialist dementia care facility, St Joseph’s Shankill, has been secured following a deal agreed between the HSE and the board of the care facility.

The centre had been struggling to stay open as it sustained heavy losses trying to meet operating costs over several years. The deal agreed between the board of St Joseph’s and the HSE will keep the current residential service in place.

The service provides 60 beds and 120 day care places supported by 100 staff and around 200 volunteers. It is Ireland's largest care home dedicated solely to dementia care and offers an unique service for people living with dementia.

The service has been in operation for 60 years and is part of St John of God’s Hospital organisation

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Keeping St Joseph’s open was a key commitment of mine during the election and remained so when I took office.

“I worked closely with their excellent chief executive Emma Balmaine when in opposition to lobby for the continuation of the service.

“So, when I was given the honour of being Minister for Health, I made it a top priority to make sure the doors of St Joseph’s remained open.

“There was no way it was going to be allowed to close because it is the best dementia care service in the country.

“It sets an example that everyone else can aspire to. Now under this deal the service can continue to provide the superb level of care they do safe in the knowledge their future has been secured.”

Chief Executive of St John of God Hospital Emma Balmaine said: “This is a most special day in the history of Saint Joseph’s which celebrates 60 years of service this year.

“I want to thank Minister Donnelly for being with us from the start and assisting our efforts to sustain the service and his unwavering support and help since he took office in making this day happen.

“The Minister’s support along with Minister Mary Butler for this deal has helped give a most precious gift to the most vulnerable and their loved ones who need Saint Joseph’s now or who will need it in the future.

“We are equally pleased on Christmas week to be able to make this hugely important announcement to our staff, our residents and their families and our volunteers and supporters and to be finally able to put everybody’s minds at ease after such a long and stressful campaign to secure the future of St Joseph’s.

“Anyone who has ever been through its doors will know how unique St Joseph’s truly is – I know both Ministers appreciate this fact - and today I pay special tribute to the staff and management there for the remarkable dedication and commitment shown through the toughest of times over the past two years.

“There are now brighter days ahead and we look forward to them with confidence and a sense of new found opportunity,” Ms Balmaine added.