New date confirmed for Motherland show

‘MOTHERLAND: Songs of 20th Century Women’ has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 13 at the Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray.

The show was postponed from its initial January date at the Bray arts venue due to public health guidelines.

‘Motherland’ is performed by Edel Murphy (Celtic Woman, Riverdance) accompanied by a live band.

Edel performs iconic songs of struggle and celebration from such songwriting greats as Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Kate Bush, Nanci Griffith and Dolly Parton.

Singer, actor and musician Edel and a live band will bring audiences on a musical journey through the dustbowl of the Great Depression, into the homes of 1950s urban desperation, down streets of protest in the 1960s and into the tumult of the 21st century.

Tickets cost €25/€23.

For more information or to book, visit mermaidartscentre.ie.

Separately, Edel and her live band are due to bring ‘Motherland’ to the Whale Theatre in Greystones on Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m.

To book tickets, visit whaletheatre.ie.