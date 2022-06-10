New data shows 559 homes in Wicklow ring-fenced for individual buyers in last year

New data has been released showing that 559 residential units in Wicklow have been ring-fenced for individual buyers in the last year.

The news from the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, comes off the back of a report by MyHome.ie and Daft.ie that shows house prices in the county have risen 9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022.

Minister O’Brien introduced planning measures one year ago aimed at increasing home ownership and restricting the practice of bulk purchasing by institutional investors.

His latest progress update on this highlights that it has led to 559 residential units in Wicklow being ring-fenced for individual buyers and restricted from bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

In May 2021, Ministerial Guidelines for Planning Authorities (“Regulation of Commercial Institutional Investment in Housing”) were issued to planning authorities, including Wicklow County Council, in order to prevent multiple housing and duplex units being sold to a single buyer.

The guidelines included requirement that all houses would have to be made available for sale and for first occupation by separate, individual households for a period of two years after completion of the home. If after two years the local authority is satisfied that despite reasonable efforts, a market has not emerged, the condition will lapse.

Apartments were not included in this measure as the focus was on protecting traditional family homes.

As of May 18, 2022, An Bord Pleanála has applied the planning condition prohibiting multiple sales to a total of 7,988 residential units across 23 Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planning permissions.

Furthermore, of the 31 local authorities, 23 confirmed that they have permitted 7,895 residential units with a condition attached to prohibit multiple sales. Among these, Wicklow County Council permitted 559 residential units with a condition attached to prohibit multiple sales.

Nationally, in a one-year period, a combined total of 15,883 homes have received planning permission with conditions restricting the bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

Commenting on the data, Minister O’Brien said: “The Government is committed to supporting homeownership. These data demonstrate that we are making the right interventions and delivering for those in Wicklow who wish get to get on the property ladder.

"Through our plan, Housing for All, we are taking every possible measure to increase supply and provider greater access to homeownership for those who want it."

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will continue to monitor the operation of the Planning Guidelines on the Regulation of Commercial Institutional Investment in Housing.