New cycle lane at Windgates won’t affect carriageway

Plans for a new cycle lane at Windgates will not affect the existing carriageway, local councillors have been told.

Councillor Derek Mitchell asked for an update on the R761/Bray to Greystones Road cycle lane scheme during the December meeting of the Greystones Municipal District.

He raised concerns that the existing road may not be wide enough to accommodate the proposed scheme, particularly in narrow sections. Cllr Mitchell also expressed the view that the road is very busy, particularly with commuters travelling to and from work during rush hours.

District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon said the cycle lane would be placed in an existing ditch which is adjacent to the carriageway.

Drainage would be installed in this area and a raised cycle lane built over the ditch. He confirmed that the cycle lane scheme is not expected to the width of the existing carriageway.