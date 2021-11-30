New company formed to manage Bog Meadow facility in Enniskerry

Cllr Rory O'Connor, Stephen Byrne, Michael Nicholson (Director of Services, Wicklow County Council), Cllr Melanie Corrigan, Annalisa Ryan, Bryan Murphy, Eugene O'Mara, Ray Fitzpatrick, Marie Halvey and Eddie Swaine at the signing of an agreement with Wicklow County Council and local groups in Enniskerry setting up a management company to run the Bog Meadow facility in Enniskerry. Photo: Mick Kelly

An agreement has been signed by Wicklow Council and local groups in Enniskerry to set up a management company to run the Bog Meadow facility.

The grounds will be available for local groups and sporting organisations to use. The management company includes representatives of local groups, clubs and Wicklow County Council.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “This agreement will provide an opportunity to apply for funding such as Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Funding to provide modern sporting and recreational facilities for the local community. Located close to the village of Enniskerry and adjacent to beautiful wooded walks, the Bog Meadow is a wonderful amenity for the local community and the Bog Meadow Management Company (CLG) will be well placed to continue the good work done by previous groups.”

In a post on social media, the Bog Meadow Management Company said: “Our 20 year lease gives us the security of tenure needed to apply for the capital funding required to improve the facilities for all village residents.”

The group also confirmed that it is developing a draft plan for the Bog Meadow area and is proposing to hold an online meeting to discuss these plans at a later date.