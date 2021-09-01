New code of practice for use of antimicrobials

Minister Martin Heydon (third from right) with (from left) Andrew Boylan, IFA, Ivan Deane, Shannonvale, Fergal Morris, general manager at MSD, Diarmaid Kirby, Western Brand, and Tom Horan of Manor Farm.

A NEW code of good practice for the responsible use of antimicrobials on poultry farms has been unveiled.

The document was launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State Martin Heydon alongside representatives of poultry farming.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when a microorganism develops resistance to a drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by it. Resistant microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites, are able to withstand attack by antimicrobial drugs, such as antibacterial drug antifungals, antivirals, and antimalarials. This means that standard treatments become less effective and infections can persist, increasing the risk of spread to others.

While the evolution of resistant strains is a natural phenomenon, the use and misuse of antimicrobial drugs can accelerate the emergence of drug-resistant strains. Poor infection-control practices, inadequate sanitary conditions and inappropriate food handling may also contribute to the spread of resistant strains.

The new code was developed collaboratively by farming and veterinary stakeholders of the iNAP animal health committee under the chairmanship of the Animal and Plant Health Association.

This collective stakeholder action supports the 2021 action plan of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, specifically in relation to the goal of promoting and safeguarding animal health and welfare for the benefit of consumers, producers, the economy and wider society.

Minister McConalogue said: “The practical strategies outlined in this code of practice will serve as a useful reference point for poultry farmers as they work with their veterinary practitioner to reduce their overall use of antibiotics and to improve their flock health. Actions taken by the poultry sector to improve animal health, and prevent disease, are key to reducing the use of antibiotics, and effectively tackling AMR. The principles and actions contained in this Code align well with a number of government policies including Ireland’s National Biosecurity Strategy, Ireland’s Animal Welfare Strategy and Ireland’s National Farmed Animal Health Strategy, with one of its key enabling principles being ‘Prevention is Better than Cure’.”

Minister McConalogue added: “AMR is one of the most serious global public health challenges which threatens to undo a century of progress in human medicine, with many infections worldwide becoming increasingly difficult to treat. The potential devastating impact of AMR continues to receive attention at the highest international levels, including the recent G7 summit. Implementing disease prevention and farm management practices as outlined in this document will support the poultry industry as they work to reduce the need for these medicines, and effectively tackle AMR.”

Minister Heydon said: “These guidelines will support Irish poultry farmers to achieve the highest international standards of flock health and welfare, and in doing so improve the productivity, profitability as well as the economic, environmental and social sustainability of Irish poultry farming. The Irish poultry industry is important economically and supports 6,000 jobs, with many of these in rural areas.”

Ireland’s National Action Plan on AMR for the period 2021 to 2025 is expected to be launched later this year.