New chairpeople for Wicklow council committees

New cathaoirleachs of Wicklow County Council’s Strategic Policy Committees (SPC) have been confirmed.

The chairs of five of the six council SPCs will rotate from January, when the new cathaoirleachs will start their roles.

Cllr Tom Fortune will take over from Cllr Gerry Walsh as chair of the economic development and enterprise SPC, with Cllr Lourda Scott to replace Cllr Rory O’Connor as chair of the climate and biodiversity action SPC. Cllr Vincent Blake will lead the community and social development SPC . taking over from Cllr Gail Dunne.

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald will chair the transportation, water and emergency services SPC, current held by Cllr Derek Mitchell. Cllr Edward Timmins will take over the planning and environment SPC from Cllr Sylvester Bourke. Cllr John Snell will remain cathaoirleach of the housing and corporate estate SPC.