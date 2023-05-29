New chair steps up as Wicklow Older People’s Council AGM makes return

WICKLOW County Council Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman stepped up as Chair of the County Wicklow Older People’s Council as the group held its first AGM since 2020, due to the pandemic.

More than 120 people from the across the county attended to hear from outgoing Chair Mai Quaid, Ms O’Gorman, Senator Pat Casey, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, and Alice Corbett, Regional Manager Southeast, for Age Friendly Ireland.

“There have been a lot of changes since the last AGM in 2019,” said Ms Quaid.

“But it has been a busy and productive few years for the Older People’s Council Executive with new faces and structures at the Age Friendly Ireland Programme and on the Wicklow Age Friendly County Alliance.

“The OPC Executive team in County Wicklow have been working closely with the members of the Alliance to develop this new five-year strategy to make County Wicklow a great place to grow old.”

Ms O’Gorman, who is also Chair of the Wicklow Age Friendly County Alliance, added: “Wicklow County Council has made significant progress in embedding an age friendly approach to all of its work and is committed to the Age Friendly Programme in the county.

“As Chair of the Wicklow Age Friendly County Alliance, I can confirm that the other Agencies represented on the Alliance are also committed to implementing the new Wicklow Age Friendly County Strategy, for 2023-2027, and it is great to see so many of them here today to connect with the older people they serve. “

Staff from the multi-agency Wicklow Age Friendly County Alliance attended the event to provide information on service and supports for older people, including: Heath Service Executive, An Garda Siochana, Citizens Information Services, County Wicklow Libraries Services, Local Sports Partnership, County Wicklow Partnership, Bray Area Partnership and the Public Participation Network.

Alice Corbett, Regional Manager Southeast, for Age Friendly Ireland, provided an update on the new operating guidelines, developed by the National Network of Older People’s Councils.

She commended County Wicklow’s innovative and creative approach to making Wicklow a great place in which to grow old and called on older people, over 55, to volunteer for active engagement with the OPC Executive, to support the implementation of the actions in the new strategy.

Wicklow residents, aged over 55, who would like to find out more about to volunteering for active engagement with the Older People’s Council Executive group should contact the County Wicklow Age Friendly Programme Manager, County Wicklow, by email at: agefriendly@wicklowcoco.ie

Senator Pat Casey, Age Friendly Ambassador for County Wicklow, stated: “Older People’s Councils play a vital role in representing the authentic voice of older individuals throughout the country.

“They provide valuable advice to agencies and service providers, on the services and facilities that older people need in their communities.”

Cllr Tommy Annesley, emphasised: “It important that we honour diversity in our older population, listen to the voices that represent diverse groups and different locations – both urban and rural”.