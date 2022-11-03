New car registrations up 10 per cent in Wicklow

NEW car registrations in County Wicklow are up almost 10 per cent in October versus last year, according to new figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

This October 2,562 WW registrations took place compared to 2,331 in October 2021. This represents a 9.91 per cent increase year on year. The percentage growth nationally is only topped by neighbouring Wexford with an 11.1 per cent rise in WX registrations over the same period (2,853 v 2,568).

Dublin continues to register the lions share of car registrations. In October 2022, 41,158 new cars were registered but this figure represented a drop of -4.48 from 2021’s October figure of 43,089.

Overall Ireland's new car registrations for October were down by 2.1 per cent (2,624) when compared to October 2021 (2,680). Registrations year to date are marginally up 0.6 per cent (104,056) on the same period last year (103,425) and are 10.4 per cent behind (116,124) that of pre-Covid levels.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said: “New car sales are still over 10% behind pre-Covid 2019. Sales of commercials both light (LCV) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), continue to remain subdued.

"As has been the case over the last two years, the electric car segment continues to grow strongly, with over 15,241 electric cars sold this year, an 83 per cent increase on last year and a nearly four-fold increase on 2020. With hugely challenging emission reduction targets over the next decade, at both national and EU level, it is vital that EV (electric vehicle) sales continue to gather pace. In the short term, concerns over both increasing energy costs and raw material supply shortages have the potential to slow down the growth in EV sales.

"In this context it is essential that the Industry and Government work closely to create an environment where EVs remain not only a strong environmental choice but also a cost-effective choice for consumers and businesses. This includes targeted Government support in the establishment of a national charging infrastructure, and also the extension of EV purchase incentives beyond 2023.”

Nationally, used car imports for October have decreased by 24.2 per cent on October 2021. Year to date imports are down 26.6 per cent to 40,753 compared to last year.

For the month of October 741 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 519 in October 2021. So far this year 15,241 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 8,338 on the same period 2021, an increase of 82.8 per cent.

Electric vehicle, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 40.8 per cent. Petrol continues to remain dominant with 30.21 per cent, diesel accounts for 26.86 per cent, hybrid 19.37 per cent, electric 14.65 per cent and plug-in hybrid electric at 6.78 per cent.