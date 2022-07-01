New car registrations in Wicklow up 13.21 per cent so far this year

1,577 new car registrations took place in Wicklow from January to June, compared to 1,393 last year.

NEW car registrations in Wicklow during the first six months of the year increased by 13.21 per cent compared to the same period last year, with only Wexford the only other county in Ireland experiencing a higher increase.

From January to June of this year 1,577 new car registrations took place in the Garden County, according to the latest figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry. Last yar 1,393 registrations were recoded in County Wicklow over the same period, representing an increase of 13.21 per cent. This year Wicklow has a 2.42 per cent share in the overall national market, compared to 2.18 per cent last year.

Nationally, new car registrations for June were down 22 per cent (2,154) when compared to June 2021 (2,762). Registrations year to date are up 2.1 per cent (65,176) on the same period last year (63,853) and are 19.3 per cent behind (80,758) that of pre-Covid levels.

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) are down 36.0 per cent (632) compared to June last year (988) and year to date are down 23.3 per cent(13,062). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are up 8.82 per cent (111) in comparison to June 2021 (102). Year to date HGV's are down 11.0 per cent (1,359).

Used car imports for June (4,346) have seen a decrease of 22.8 per cent on June 2021 (5,629). Year to date imports are down 32.6 per cent (24,112) on 2021 (35,753).

For the month of June 187 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 390 in June 2021. So far this year 8,444 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 4,330 on the same period 2021.

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 42.49 per cent. Petrol continues to remain dominant with 28.22 per cent, Diesel accounts for 26.87 per cent, Hybrid 22.50 per cent, Electric 12.96 per cent and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.03 per cent.