New bus shelters installed in Rathdrum

Three new bus shelters have recently been fitted in Rathdrum, bringing the total number in the village to four.

“It is great to see the new bus shelters have been installed in Rathdrum. As the bus stops are all on the edge of the town, for years now people have been standing in the rain,” Councillor Pat Kennedy said.

“It has been dreadful to see older people and young mothers with children in buggies standing in the rain waiting for the bus and these bus shelters are long overdue. We will really see the benefits of these shelters with the wet weather during the winter.”

Cllr Kennedy (FF) has tabled a motion with Arklow Municipal District for the installation of bus shelters in Aughrim and Annacurra. The 800 local link bus from Carlow to Arklow serves these villages up to four times per day.

His party colleague John Mullen in Baltinglass Municipal District is also looking for bus shelters anywhere a bus stops, including Carnew, Shillelagh and Tinahely.

Wicklow County Council referred to Cllr Kennedy’s motion regarding the possible installation of further bus shelters in Arklow Municipal District and said that there are no immediate plans for bus shelters to be installed in Carnew, Shillelagh or Tinahely.