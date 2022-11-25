New bus route from Naas to Arklow announced

The National Transport Authority (NTA) have announced that the 183 bus service, from Glendalough to Wicklow, will be extended in both directions and will serve Arklow to Sallins starting from Monday, December 5.

Operating four times per day, seven days a week, the enhanced route will serve Arklow, Avoca Bridge, Wicklow Town, Glendalough, Wicklow Mountains to Blessington and onwards to Naas and Sallins – facilitating onward travel to Dublin with improved connectivity to regional bus and rail services.

The existing service Glendalough to Wicklow to date has served almost 50,000 passengers since its launch in April 2019. The service was hit like so many others in March 2020 which impacted capacity on public transport for close to two years. The current service will now bring an enhanced service to the people of Wicklow.

The service will operate two buses starting at each end and is being operated on behalf of TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow by JJ Kavanagh & Sons.

Wicklow TD, Deputy Steven Matthews welcomed the announcement of the new bus service, saying: “It’s great to see yet another improvement to Wicklow’s public transport. Service additions like this help us get behind the message that taking public transport instead of opting for the car helps improve our air quality, reduces traffic congestion and is better for the planet.

“Constituents tell me they want to use bus and rail but need regular reliable services to do so. The introduction of this extended service will help commuters to get around Wicklow without using their car.

"This announcement comes on the back of additional rail and bus service announcements in recent months. Meanwhile I continue to work on increasing frequency, introducing new routes where there is a need, and longer term, extending the DART to Wicklow Town.”

Wicklow TD, Minister Simon Harris, saluted the NTA’s decision to implement the new bus service. The Minister said said: “Its great to see County Wicklow’s transport infrastructure receiving more attention and investment from the National Transport Authority.

"Many communities and towns in Wicklow are lacking accessibility to Ireland’s national transport infrastructure, and this new bus route goes some way to remedying this issue.”

“This new development will also assist in mitigating the cost of living for the people of Wicklow, providing the option of affordable public transportation in areas where access to a car would have previously been essential.”

“I recently met with the National Transport Authority in order to discuss a range of transport issues across County Wicklow. Improving the interconnectivity of Wicklow’s transport links is an important issue and one which I intend to continue pursuing in my work as a public representative.”

To see timetables for the new 183 visit www.locallinkckw.ie.