New building for Greystones Community College likely to go to tender later this year

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has been advised that the permanent buildings for Greystones Community College are likely to be in next bundle of Design & Build projects from the Department of Education that will proceed to tender later this year.

He also provided an update on when the school will be able to access new temporary accommodation to facilitate growth in September.

A long-awaited deal was done in June to transfer 11.5 acres of land just outside Greystones from Cairn Homes to the Department of Education.

It is expected the new 1,000 pupil school will be opened in 2024 and both Minister Harris and Minister Stephen Donnelly have shown a keen interest in ensuring this schedule goes ahead.

On Monday, Minister Harris said: “I have been assisting the school with their permanent build project in addition to the handover of the new modular accommodation to accommodate the school’s immediate growth in the autumn.

“The Minister for Education has advised me that Greystones Community College will be included in the next bundle of Design & Build projects to proceed to tender later this year.

“This is good news for GCC as the school is rapidly expanding to cater for local demand and will eventually outgrow its modular accommodation.

“I am anxious that the first intake of students that enrolled in the school in autumn 2020 will have an opportunity to occupy their permanent buildings at the school campus before they complete their Leaving Certificate”

Minister Harris continued: “The final handover of the extra modular accommodation for the Greystones Community College will take place by August 1st.

“These additional classrooms and facilities will be on the grounds of Eire Og GAA Club.

“I am working with the school and Eire Og at present to develop shared sports facilities adjacent to the permanent school campus, that will not only benefit the school but the wider community with extra facilities for matches and training for the many young families making Greystones their home”.