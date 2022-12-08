Wicklow

New Annacurra Parish journal documents five year period from 2017 to 2021

Committee member Marguerite Shannon, Special Guest Salvador Ryan, Fr. John Paul Sheridan, And Committee members Kathleen McAllister, Mary O&rsquo;Neill and Padraig Healy.

Committee member Marguerite Shannon, Special Guest Salvador Ryan, Fr. John Paul Sheridan, And Committee members Kathleen McAllister, Mary O’Neill and Padraig Healy.

Myles Buchanan

A fine evening was had by all as the Annacurra Parish Journal was launched in The Saltee Pub.

The Journal documents local events, people and moments of the five year period from 2017 to 2021, including the important period during the Covid pandemic.

Parish Priest Fr. John Paul Sheridan outlined in the foreword, that the intention of the journal was to “honour the past, lament the passing of those who have made that history and celebrate the fact that without their inspiration, their example, and their legacy, we wouldn’t be the people we are at this time and in this place”.

Fr. Sheridan started the evening by thanking the committee members of Marguerite Shannon, Kathleen McAllister, Mary O’Neill and Padraig Healy for their hard work. Special guest Salvador Ryan, Professor of Ecclesiastical History, Maynooth, spoke eloquently and intimately about the contents of the journal to the enthralled audience.

Afterwards music was provided by the Shannon family, while locals chatted, reminisced and mingled with guests.

