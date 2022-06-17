New €600,000 wastewater treatment plant future-proofs Wicklow village of Ballyconnell

Larry Wolohan, retired senior executive engineer, Wicklow Co Co; Sarah Keogh, (6th Class); and Conor Butler (5th class) from St Mary’s National School, Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow and Irish Water’s Brendan Cahalin at the official opening of Irish Water’s new state-of-the-art treatment plant at Ballyconnell. Pic: Naoise Culhane.

Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass, Cllr. Avril Cronin; Cllr. Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council; 5th and 6th class pupils form St Mary’s National School, Ballyconnell; Larry Wolohan, retired senior executive engineer, Wicklow Co Co; and Irish Water’s Brendan Cahalin at the official opening of Irish Water’s new state-of-the-art treatment plant at Ballyconnell. Pic: Naoise Culhane.

Tankered wastewater treatment is a now officially a thing of the past in Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow, after Irish Water opened a new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant for the village and surrounding areas on Friday, June 17.

This €600,000 facility removes the need for wastewater to be transported to be treated properly, making the service less costly and more sustainable for the growing population in the area, while also making all water discharged locally in compliance with Irish and European environmental standards.

At a special event to mark the occasion, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, said: “This significant investment by Irish Water will ensure that wastewater is collected and treated to the highest environmental standards. The completion of this project in Ballyconnell is vital to ensure we can provide a platform for future growth in the local community.

“I would also like to pay tribute to retired senior executive engineer for Wicklow County Council, Mr. Larry Wolohan whose dedication to Ballyconnell and expertise on both the old and new wastewater treatment plants span four decades.”

Mr Wolohan, who also attended the event, said: “After 40 years of working as an Engineer with Wicklow County Council and other local authorities it is a momentous occasion to witness the opening of the new Ballyconnell Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"A lot of hard work went into the design and construction of the plant, and it is an honour to be standing here to see the project brought to reality and serving the community of Ballyconnell.”

Irish Water’s Wastewater Asset Operations Lead, Brendan Cahalin, said: “The completion of this essential piece of infrastructure for the area will ensure that wastewater from homes and businesses is treated and discharged locally in compliance with Irish and European environmental standards and will unlock the potential for future growth and housing development in the area

Mr Cahalin added: “Prior to the completion of this project, the original wastewater treatment plant did not meet the needs of a growing community and surrounding areas. Tankered wastewater had to be transported each week to a second wastewater facility for treatment. Following this investment by Irish Water, tankering is no longer required, providing significant cost savings as well as a sustainable wastewater treatment for homes and businesses now and into the future.

The project was delivered by David Walsh Civil Engineering Limited as Contractor and Ryan Hanley as Employers Representative on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water and Wicklow Country Council also acknowledge the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin with regards to acquiring the site to facilitate the new plant.