Neon Sunset Skate in Bray and beach volleyball at Brittas Bay celebrate European Week of Sport

MEMBERS of the public are encouraged lace up their rolling skates for a special 3k Neon Fun Run and Sunset Skate taking place in Bray for the first time as part of European Week of Sport.

European Week of Sport runs every year from September 23 to September 30 and promotes more active, healthier lifestyles to millions of people in Europe and beyond.

Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership has teamed up with Ireland Skates to organise a free Neon Sunset Skate taking place at Bray Bandstand on Friday, September 23 at 6.30 p.m.

Community Sports Development Officer Denise O’Shea said: “This is very much a family friendly event and something all the ages can enjoy. We would ask people to bring along their own skates, and dress in neon colours, if possible. It should be plenty of fun and we will also have a live DJ, neon facepainters.”

You can register by visiting the Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership website at https://wicklowlsp.ie/.

Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership have also organised a six-week beach volleyball programme taking place at Brittas Bay on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. The programme started on September 8 ad costs €20.

“Miriam from Volleyball Ireland is hosting the programme and provides the nets. The first evening proved a great success and was plenty of fun. It’s a great way to get fit but there is also a social aspect as well. It’s a taster programme for women only. It generally starts with a warm-up, followed by volleyball rules and then a few matches take place.

“We have an agreement in place with the car park operator and the participants in the beach volleyball programme will only be charged €2, rather than the usual €4. We hope to get a permanent net structure in place for next year, which we would put up in May and take down in September, funding permitting,” added Denise.