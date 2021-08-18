Need for dog park in Bray as Arklow facility is a hit

Calls have been made for progress on a dog park for Bray, following the successful opening of a facility in Arklow.

Ross Hetherington of Arklow who drove their campaign is talking to Wicklow County Council about what would be required for dog parks around the county.

In July 2020 Wicklow Sinn Féin Councillor Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien submitted a motion to Bray Municipal District.

He proposed that a site for a dog park be identified in Bray and that the council pursue the necessary funding avenues to support its delivery.

‘There is a need and a desire for a dog park in Bray,’ said Cllr O’Brien.

‘It would alleviate some of the stress and strain of competing for space in popular areas where pedestrians are already walking, or people are enjoying green space in family groups or playing sports.

‘A designated area for dogs would facilitate socialisation among dogs and dog owners.

‘It would be positive for older people or people with disabilities who will benefit from the enclosed space,’ he said.

‘It would allow for exercise off the leash and would reduce the incidence of dog fouling in public spaces.’

Last year, Cllr O’Brien proposed that a location in Bray would be identified.

This proposal was supported at the meeting of Bray Municipal District.

Council officials made suggestions about the former par 3 golf course at Bray head as a possible location.

‘We were informed that some draft plans were being drawn up with that in mind, however these have not yet been formally presented,’ said Cllr O’Brien.

‘So, a year on it still has to be decided where the dog park should be located.

Unless we see the proposed plans and discuss it, we may be here next year still wondering about it.

‘There are a lot of ideas out there about how we can improve the town and provide additional amenities.

‘It is very important that we have the right type of conversations about these proposals so that the final decisions represent something that we arrive at through a process that is transparent and inclusive,’ said Cllr O’Brien.

‘It is my intention to continue to raise the issue with the council and to propose a public consultation to support the decision about a location.’

‘Bray Municipal District have suggested a location for a dog park,’ the council said in a statement.

‘Any further work on this project is reliant on funding.’