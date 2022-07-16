Nearly 800 sign petition calling for Go Ahead license to operate 184, 185 and 45a bus routes to be revoked

Wicklow Sinn Fein TD John Brady meets party colleagues at Leinster House to discuss Go Ahead's operation of three bus routes they say are failing to serve north Wicklow.

A petition started by Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady calling for the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to revoke the licence from GoAhead to operate the 184, 185 and 45a bus routes has been signed by nearly 800 people.

Las week Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes expressed his frustration at the problems being faced by commuters as they claim buses on these routes are regularly late, disappear from the app, and don’t turn up.

He said that if something is not done, Greystones Municipal District and Wicklow County Council will have to look into providing the service ‘because it is absolutely essential for people working’.

Local commuters described the service of the 184 Bray to Newcastle bus in particular as a ‘disaster from day one’.

This week Deputy Brady met with his party colleagues in Leinster House, including Sinn Féin party spokesperson for Transport Darren O’Rourke, to discuss the difficulties that commuters are encountering with these bus routes.

Deputy Brady said: “In Wicklow for the last three years GoAhead have operated the 185, 184 and 45a routes. The privatisation of these three bus routes in County Wicklow, has resulted in a total deterioration of the service which was previously successfully run by Dublin Bus.

“It’s safe to say that the privatisation of these routes has been a disaster as not a day goes by that buses aren’t cancelled or simply fail to show up.

“As my party colleagues were able to inform me, this failure is replicated across all the routes that GoAhead operates.

“I have recently launched a petition calling on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to sort out the mess created by Go-Ahead’s mismanagement of the three bus routes in Wicklow.

"I have also recently met with representatives of the National Transport Authority (NTA), Anne Graham Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NTA, and Tim Gaston, Director of Public Transport Services, to raise the concerns I have with this service.”

The petition can be read through via https://chng.it/GRC8w86MKz.

The 185 bus route runs from Bray to Enniskerry and the 45a travels from Dun Laoghaire to Kilmacanogue.