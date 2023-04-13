Mystery surrounds foreign graffiti on Bray Head

Confusion has surrounded graffiti which appeared on the path leading up to Bray Head over the Easter weekend.

At first glance it appears to be about Russia, given the colours of the Russian national flag are clearly visible (albeit with the wrong shade of blue), but the wording itself has confounded translators.

Last year, Russian graffiti appeared at the Dark Hedges, the route in North Antrim made famous after being featured in Game Of Thrones. On that occasion, the words were written in English and read: ‘Z – glory to Russia’. In Letterkenny, Co Donegal, the letter Z was also scrawled on walls around the town.

There is no letter Z in the Russian (Cyrillic) alphabet, so its use has baffled commentators since it became widespread as a symbol of support for the Russian invasion. Some speculated it referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; others that it referred to ‘the West’ (from the Russian word ‘Zapad’), while many have dispensed with the mystery and believe the symbol is simply a way for Russia's military to identify its own forces.

The famous Little Mermaid statue, in Copenhagen, was defaced with the colours of the Russian flag last month, while the letter ‘Z’ also appeared on a Holocaust memorial in Latvia. In those cases, the intent was clear. The graffiti on Bray Head is more baffling. There may be a letter ‘Z’ somewhere in the jumble of letters, but not as a standalone symbol.

Having contacted several Russian translators regarding what the graffiti says, none were able to confirm with any great accuracy what the words mean.

However, it is thought the first word on the tree limb could be translated as ‘Vlad’, though it should be written as влад in the Russian alphabet, whereas this is written as a combination of both English (Roman) and Cyrillic. Over the Russian flag on the rock, the letters CCCP are clear, which is the Cyrillic abbreviation for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.