Mysterious red phone box appears on Bray corner

The sudden appearance of an old red phone box at the Florence Road and Adelaide Road junction in Bray sparked confusion and intrigue among those passing by on Monday, July 18.

The iconic British-style phone box was spotted by Bray Councillor Erika Doyle, who said that the phone box will not be a permanent fixture in the town, but caused great amounts of amusement during its short cameo.

“I thought it was kind of amusing,” said Cllr Doyle. “It can be an emotive or sensitive thing, the sight of a red phone box, and just to see the reactions of people before they realised what was going on was quite amusing.”

The now infamous red phone box is believed to be a prop for a movie that is currently being filmed in Bray, rumoured to be involving Irish actor, Johnathon Rhys Meyers, although locals could not see any filming equipment.

Cllr Doyle took the opportunity to welcome the filming of so many projects to the town, shining a light on the natural beauty of Bray.

“It is great to see Bray host so much filming and the fact that we do seem to have a thriving film industry,” she said. “With Bray being the location of choice for so much filming, it is an obviously positive thing.”