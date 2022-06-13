Music and dance teacher handed Arklow Municipal District Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Award

Cathaoirleach Miriam Murphy pictured with Councillors and Friends of Katherine Brennan Kinsella who was awarded the Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Award at the Library in Arklow

Traditional Irish music and dancing teacher Katherine Brennan Kinsella was presented with Arklow Municipal District’s Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition award by outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Miriam Murphy, at a function on Tuesday, June 7.

This award is given each year to recognise an outstanding contribution from an individual or group in Arklow Municipal District. Cllr Murphy chose Katherine for her outstanding contribution to traditional Irish music and dancing for 60 years

Cllr Murphy said she was “honoured to present this award to Katherine for her outstanding achievements in her lifetime.

"Katherine started dancing in September 1953 at the young age of eight years old and was entered into her first dancing competition in the Arklow Feis in July 1954, doing a reel and a 3-hand reel and received first prize. This was the start of her successful career.

“Katherine started playing the violin and sat all the Trinity College London music exams and was leader of the school orchestra for many years.

"She has given so many children the start in life to enjoy Irish dancing and music and bring it all through their lives. She has given so many people hours of her talent, giving enjoyment all across the world, but she never forgot her roots here in Arklow.”

Katherine was delighted to accept the award and reminisced about the great times she had over the years. Katherine played a few songs on the violin, one of which she wrote herself for her late husband John, ‘Grá mo Chroí ’.

Proud pupils of Katherine also attended on the night. Entertainment was provided by traditional Irish music group, ‘Col Ceathracha’.

The evening did not pass without a few jigs and reels being danced and Katherine stating: “If I had to live my life over again I wouldn’t change a thing.”