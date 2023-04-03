Murrough and Assembly Hall focus of Wicklow application to Community Recognition Fund

WICKLOW Municipal District has proposed three projects in the hope they will be successful in their application for the Government’s new Community Recognition Fund.

The Community Recognition Fund is a major initiative designed to specifically support communities across the country that are hosting people from Ukraine and other countries.

The fund aims to support the development of facilities that will be used in the future by all members of the community and Wicklow County Council has been allocated a budget of €1,608,887, with each District submitting their own applications.

Wicklow Municipal District application includes the refurbishment of the Assembly Hall, the installation of accessible outdoor gym equipment at the Murrough and improvements to the promenade linking the harbour and the Murrough.

The elected members had previously agreed to the Assembly Hall proposal.

District Manager Brian Gleeson said: “We added two more proposals because we wanted to make a pathway project for Wicklow town. We don’t know yet if we will be successful with our application.”

If successful, 60 per cent of the funding must be spent in 2023.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh inquired: “Is there an alternative location for the boxing club who currently use the Assembly Hall while refurbishments are taking place?

"Given how difficult it is for the rowing club and others to find a premises, what is going to happen to the boxing club?”

She was informed that alternative accommodation would be sought for the boxing club if the Assembly Hall application is accepted.

Cllr Shay Cullen had recently visited the Assembly Hall abmd said it was obvious major refurbishments were required.

“Works are needed for the electrics, the toilets and the heating system. We need a community building for the people of Wicklow town because there is a real lack of facilities. I believe the boxing club can be accommodated while works take place to bring the building to a suitable standard. Hopefully we will be successful in getting the money and we will be in a position to make sure the boxing club can be accommodated for the months the works will be taking place.”

Cllr John Snell said: “I am delighted that there are two other projects involved in the application as it opens up the funding stream in terms of drawing it down if we are successful.

"We have land at the Murrough and should be looking at constructing a community building there, which would be accessible to all. The Parochial Hall and Assembly Hall just aren’t meeting the needs of all the groups out there.”