Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mourners hear that Liam Kavanagh’s greatest ‘pride and joy’ was his family

Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh. Expand
Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh. Expand

Close

Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh.

Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh.

Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh.

Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh.

/

Funeral mass for former Minister and TD Liam Kavanagh.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

FORMER Labour Councillor, TD, MEP and Minister Liam Kavanagh was driven by a sense of social justice to help other people, his funeral mass heard.

The Wicklow town native passed away aged 86 on Monday, and his funeral service was held in St Patrick’s Church, which he attended each weekend.

Privacy