Mourners hear that Liam Kavanagh’s greatest ‘pride and joy’ was his family

FORMER Labour Councillor, TD, MEP and Minister Liam Kavanagh was driven by a sense of social justice to help other people, his funeral mass heard.

The Wicklow town native passed away aged 86 on Monday, and his funeral service was held in St Patrick’s Church, which he attended each weekend.

President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Michéal Martin were represented at the funeral by their aides de camp, Col Stephen Howard and Cmdt Claire Mortimer, while Labour leader Alan Kelly and former party leader Brendan Howlin TD were also among the attendees.

While acknowledging Mr Kavanagh’s many political achievements, Fr Donal Roche said nothing came before his family.

“He was a family man who was totally devoted to his wife Margaret, son Conal, daughter Rosemary, daughter-in-law Kiara, and grandchildren Áine and Rían. They were his world and his complete pride and joy.”

Conal also followed his father into politics, but passed away suddenly in 2017, leaving the entire family heartbroken.

Fr Roche said: “Conal’s death was a huge blow to all the family. It happened during the early stages of Liam’s illness and he was reliant on Conal and lost without him. It was a heartache that never healed, right up to the very end.”

Liam met his wife-to-be Margaret at a dance and “swept her off her feet”. Margaret was from Ashford and the couple were soon inseparable, but she was always aware he would follow the footsteps of his uncle James Everett in pursuing a life in politics.

Mr Kavanagh’s father passed away when he was very young, leaving his mother with ten children to look after. However, Fr Roche said these “harsh times” helped prepare Mr Kavanagh for the trials and tribulations of politics.

He was first elected as a TD in 1969, and remained in the Dáil until 1997. He also had two stints in Europe as an MEP.

“He is the only man to have been elected to the Town Council, County Council, Dáil and the European Parliament in the one day, though all on the one salary the family hasten to add. It involved a huge load of work.

“Also during his time as Minister, Liam had many great achievements, including building a huge amount of social housing. The only time the housing list was completely clear was during his time in office.”

His other great passion in life was golf, which was a love shared by all of the family.

“Even in the summer evenings after a long days work, if he could find the time, he would head out to play a bit of golf, even if it was just nine holes,” added Fr Roche.

Offertory gifts included a cross and bible, a book, a family photo and a golf club.

Liam was also a man of great faith and lived his life by the Gospel values, and attended mass weekly at St Patrick’s Church.

“He had a wonderful sense of wanting to do the right thing and to help people, and that is what drove him on,” said Fr Roche.