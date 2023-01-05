Mountain Rescue teams respond to family lost in Kippure on New Year’s Day

Mountain Rescue volunteers in action during the New Year's Day callout in Kippure.

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue crews didn’t have to wait long into the New Year for their first callout of 2023.

At 3.08 p.m. on New Year’s Day the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Irish Red Cross Wicklow Mountain Rescue were tasked by An Garda Síochána to assist a family of four who became lost while hiking around kippure Mountain.

The group became disoriented in the fog while out walking and made the correct decision to contact Mountain Rescue. Once contact was made the walkers were located using Sarloc technology and Mountain Rescue personnel were deployed to meet them and bring them safely back to rescue base.

Both teams were stood down at 5.15 p.m.