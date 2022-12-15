Mountain rescue teams help several stranded motorists in Wicklow mountains

'Snow tourists' ignored repeated warnings to stay away from the Wicklow Mountains during the recent freezing spell.

THE freezing spell of recent weather saw the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue team tasked by the Gardaí to assist several stranded motorists who attempted to drive around the likes of Lough Tay and the Sally Gap.

Ignoring repeated warnings from officials to stay away from the Wicklow Mountains and upland areas during the cold snap, many drivers ended up with their vehicles stuck, forcing the two mountain rescue teams into action.

Mountain rescue were present to assist in case any members of the public required medical intervention. There were no injuries and the majority of stranded cars were removed by two trucks.

Additionally, Wicklow Gardaí issued 20 fixed penalty notices for vehicles left abandoned in upland areas, despite warnings being issued in advance asking ‘snow tourists’ to stay away.