Mountain rescue team come to the aid of walker in difficulty near Enniskerry on Christmas Eve

Members of the Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue came to the assistance of a walker in difficulty on Christmas Eve, west of Enniskerry.

Volunteers were tasked by gardai at 12.31 p.m. following a report that a member of the public had come across a walker on a section of the Wicklow Way at Curtlestown Wood, west of Enniskerry.

“The male in his 50s was unable to continue on his hike and was cold and wet. Mountain Rescue personnel made their way to the casualty by response vehicle to his location on the track where he was assessed. He was then transported down to rescue base,” a post said on social media.

The mountain rescue team was stood down at 1.20 p.m. following the call out.