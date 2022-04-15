Mountain Rescue team called to assist biker in Greystones

Local mountain rescue teams were called out to help a teenager who fell from his mountain bike on a popular bike trail in Greystones.
The Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked by the National Ambulance Service at 4.13 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 following reports of a teenager who fell from his mountain bike while out on a local bike trail at Belmont Demesne, Greystones.
The mountain team were later stood down at 4.53 p.m. after 40 minutes.
The team thanked all agencies involved for their assistance.
Belmont Demesne, between Greystones and Bray, is a popular spot with both cyclists and walkers, as it offers a variety of walking and bike trails.