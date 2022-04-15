Wicklow

Mountain Rescue team called to assist biker in Greystones

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Local mountain rescue teams were called out to help a teenager who fell from his mountain bike on a popular bike trail in Greystones.

The Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked by the National Ambulance Service at 4.13 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 following reports of a teenager who fell from his mountain bike while out on a local bike trail at Belmont Demesne, Greystones.

The mountain team were later stood down at 4.53 p.m. after 40 minutes.

⁠The team thanked all agencies involved for their assistance. 

Belmont Demesne, between Greystones and Bray,  is a popular spot with both cyclists and walkers, as it offers a variety of walking and bike trails. 

