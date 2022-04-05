Mountain Rescue team assist person lost near Enniskerry

Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue responded to reports of a person becoming lost near Curtlestown Woods in Enniskerry on Sunday, April 3.

Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams were called into action on Sunday, April 3 following reports that a person had become lost near Curtlestown Wood in Enniskerry.

Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked by the National Ambulance Service at 5.25 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 to a report of a person having become lost in the vicinity of Cloon Wood and Curlestown Wood near Enniskerry.

The team were also advised that the missing person had a pre-existing medical condition that required care and monitoring. A full team callout was initiated, which included the Dublin/ Wicklow search dog teams and the drone team.

Mountain Rescue team members were also deployed on foot to begin searching the forest tracks. Thankfully, the person turned up on a track and she was assessed and examined by the National Ambulance Service who were also on the scene.

This was the mountain rescue team’s 23rd callout of 2022. They were stood down at 6.11 p.m.