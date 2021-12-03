Mountain Rescue responds after woman suffers injury to her ankle

BOTH of Wicklow’s Mountain Rescue Teams were involved in a callout in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

At 1.23 p.m., the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by the National Ambulance Service to assist a 64-year-old woman who had sustained an injury to her right ankle in the vicinity of the Fairy Castle, located in the Dublin Mountains.

A Mountain Rescue Paramedic reached the casualty site and performed an initial assessment on the injured woman. The casualty was then packaged and evacuated by stretcher down to a waiting National Ambulance and crew.

Both Mountain Rescue Teams were stood down at 3.35 p.m.

The incident was the 103rd callout of the year for Mountain Rescue in County Wicklow. Both crews thank all the agencies involved.