Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.4°C Dublin

Mountain Rescue respond to sixth callout of 2022 after hikers get lost in Glenealy

Two hikers got lost in Deputy's Pass on Tuesday. Expand

Close

Two hikers got lost in Deputy's Pass on Tuesday.

Two hikers got lost in Deputy's Pass on Tuesday.

Two hikers got lost in Deputy's Pass on Tuesday.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue crews came to the aid of two people who became lost in the area of Deputy’s Pass near Glenealy.

The Gardai alerted the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team to the incident at 4.55 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Mountain Rescue personnel used SARLOC technology to locate the two missing walkers. After reaching the lost duo, the rescue volunteers safely walked the pair back to their vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Both teams were stood down at 5.48 p.m. It was the sixth callout for Mountain Rescue in Wicklow so far this year.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy