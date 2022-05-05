Mountain Rescue respond to medical emergency in Glendalough

The incident occurred in Glendalough on Tuesday at 3.26 p.m. Stock image.

A male in his 50’s required assistance from Mountain Rescue personnel due to a medical emergency while out walking in Glendalough on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wicklow Dublin Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were tasked at 3.26 p.m. by the National Ambulance Service to assist the stricken male.

A team of personnel made their way in a response vehicle to the site of the casualty. He was then stabilised by a National Ambulance Service crew and was then transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Both teams were stood down at 4.21 p.m.. The incident was the 32nd callout of the year for both teams.