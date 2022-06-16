Mountain Rescue respond after hiker sustains lowerleg injury

Sunday's mountain rescue was the 45th callout of the year.

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams responded to an alert by the Gardaí on Sunday informing the volunteer crews of a 60-year-old female with a lower leg injury at Tonelagee.

The alarm was raised at 2.47 p.m.

A group of three people had left Glenmacnass at around 10.30 a.m. in the morning, but a few hours into their hike, one of the group went over on her ankle and was no longer able to bear any weight on it.

Another hiker came across the group and was able to raise the alarm.

Personnel from Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to the site of the casualty. Once they reached the scene, the patient was assessed and administered with some pain relief. She was then packaged and loaded onto a stretcher and brought down to a awaiting ambulance crew.

The operation was stood down at 6.04 p.m.