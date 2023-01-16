Mountain Rescue assist climber who fell at Devil’s Glen

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams responded to an incident in Devil’s Glen, Ashford, after being tasked by the Gardaí to assist a fallen climber.

The alert was raised on Monday, January 9, at 12.38 p.m. and Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team both launched crews to the incident site.

The casualty location was identified by AGS Air Support Unit by means of their thermal imaging camera. Once Mountain Rescue personnel arrived on scene the casualty, who was now in an inverted position, was lowered to the ground where he was assessed by Mountain Rescue medical personnel. Once treated, the patient was evacuated by stretcher to the waiting National Ambulance Service crew.

The operation lasted for two hours and seven minutes and was stood down at 2.45 p.m.