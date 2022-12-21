Motorists urged to watch out for swans after adolescent killed by driver in Bray Harbour

Car owners in Bray have been urged to be aware that local swans tend to sit behind cars in sun during winter after an adolescent male swan was run over and killed in Bray Harbour on Wednesday morning.

An eye-witness, local woman Nora Stewart, said that the incident happened at 10.30am and that the driver did not stop to check on the stricken bird. She notified Gardaí, but was informed there is no legislation in regard to prosecution for a driver killing a bird.

She called for better protection for Bray’s swan popular and recalled the devastation she witnessed as a local swan rescue operative tended to the bird.

She said: “The lady in the picture is Swan Rescue and knows every swan in the harbour area. She said it was an adolescent male that was killed and she was bawling over its death.

"I have eyewitness account of the car, but it’s no good as nothing can be done about it. We can just bring awareness to the public that the swans sit behind the cars in the sun regularly in winter.”

She added: “To kill a swan is bad enough, but to drive off is unforgivable - not even check its welfare or report it. So all I can do is highlight this devastating event today.

“Wildlife need legislation to protect their lives their environment and their food sources. It’s time to care.”

Bray Harbour is home to the Bray Harbour Swan Sanctuary, which protects a flock of mute swans.