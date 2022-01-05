Motorists blocking other vehicles by parking in set-down only area

THE set-down area installed as part of the one-way system in Wicklow town is causing problems as motorists continue to park there and leave their vehicles to park, blocking cars which are legally parked on the kerbside.

Executive Engineer Alan martin gave a presentation on recent changes either made to the system or due to take place, at last Monday’s final Wicklow Municipal District meeting of the year.

Additional line marking will be carried out to clearly define the route through the Fitzwilliam Road junction for all traffic. The temporary kerbs in place will then be removed.

Additional open space is to be installed on Main Street, extending towards the Lower Mall and will also function as a loading bay and pedestrian space. A pedestrian crossing has also been put in place linked to the Doctor’s Steps.

There are also plans to enhance mobility for wheelchair and mobility scooter users at the top of Salthouse Lane.

Steel bollards have also been fitted at High Street in replace of the plastic ones which kept being removed.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh commented: “As time has gone on things have settled down a bit and the initial furore has calmed down a lot. The flow of traffic has definitely improved.”

She added: “The set-down area is causing blockages of cars parked on the inside. People are using it for a quick park, which isn’t the same as a set-down. Motorists should obey by just pulling in and letting the passenger out, but instead they are using it to park.”

Cllr John Snell said: “There has been an awful lot of work involved and active engagement with business people, which we called for from the start, as not all were officially aligned with some of the organisations which were initially calling for the one-way sys-tem. A lot has calmed down but the reality is it’s a trial and tweaks will be needed. I am supporting it and that’s why I previously called on the Chamber of Commerce and Town Team to clarify there position as they were the ones first calling for it.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien remarked: “The traffic is flowing a lot better through the town since the system was introduced. Unfortunately, you can’t legislate for stupidity, like parking in a set-down area and trucks trying to go down Quarantine Hill. It’s working and most of the detractors have come around to see the benefits of it.”

Cllr Shay Cullen said: “When you are trying something new, there are always going to be people against it. We have shown we can make changes where they need to be made. The flow of traffic has certainly improved, which is key to what we wanted to achieve.”

He also raised issues over the set-down area.

“The set-down area has to be used as just a set-down area. You pull in, drop people off and then move away. It’s not for parking and we really need to enforce that.”

Cllr Gail Dunne added: “People need to remember it’s a set-down area. You drop the person off and then move away. You shouldn’t be blocking traffic parked on the inside.”