Most expensive homes sold in Wicklow so far this year revealed

The Tunnel in Greystones. The house sold for €2.8 million, making it the second most expensive property sold in Wicklow so far in 2022.

Nine homes in Wicklow have been sold for more than €1 million so far this year.

Of the 250 homes sold in the Garden County between January 1 and April 21, nine fetched in excess of €1 million.

A study of the Property Service Regulatory Authority’s Property Price Register shows that all nine residential properties are in north Wicklow, primarily Bray, Greystones, Delgany and Enniskerry.

The most expensive of these was Wilford, on the Dublin Road in Bray, which recorded a sales price of €2.95 million, followed by The Tunnel, St Vincent’s Road, Greystones at €2.8 million.

Wilford House is a Georgian period home with four bedrooms on the Dublin Road, towards Shankill and the house includes extensive gardens.

Built in 1902, The Tunnel is a detached Edwardian residence located in the one of the most sought after areas of Greystones, Burnaby area.

Another house in Burnaby, Kilcoursey Lodge on the Pavilion Road fetched €1.75 million, according to the Property Price Register.

Three of the nine €1 million plus residential properties sold so far this year are in Greystones, with two in Bray and Delgany and one in Enniskerry and Newtownmountkennedy respectively.

In Enniskerry, Monckswood sold for €1.37 million while Vico, Delgany changed hands for €1.44 million.

An analysis by Independent.ie found that 44 of the 750 properties sold in Dublin over January to March fetched more than €1 million.

Of these, the most expensive residential property sold was Dalguise on the Monkstown Road, which was sold for €12 million.

The €580,400 average sale price of a residential home in Dublin is now €80,000 higher than September 2021. In Wicklow, the average sales price now stands at €429,000.