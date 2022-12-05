More Wicklow residents to be eligible for social housing supports

After announcing that an estimated 16,000 households nationwide could be eligible to apply for social housing, Minister Simon Harris TD has said that more people in Wicklow will be eligible for social housing supports as a result of the change.

Minister Harris was overjoyed when the government approved proposals to increase social housing income limits by €5,000 recently, which he hopes will result in more Wicklow households becoming eligible to apply for social housing.

Welcoming the news, Minister Harris said: “I am very pleased that these changed thresholds will assist those households requiring critically urgent supports, but who otherwise would not be eligible to secure them.

“I understand that work will commence shortly on scoping and developing options for a new social housing income eligibility mode in Wicklow. However, in the interim, the approval by Cabinet to increase the threshold by €5000, in all 31 of our local authorities, will make a significant difference to many.

“An estimated 16,000 households could be eligible from January 1 2023, with 4,000 applying for the Housing Assistance Payment. It is good news that approval has been given to roll this increase out from January 1 next year – a few short weeks away. I know the very real and positive difference this move will make.”