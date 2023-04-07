More wardens needed in Bray over ‘disgraceful and disgusting’ dog fouling, councillors told

THE issue of dog fouling in Bray is “disgraceful and disgusting”, Councillor Joe Behan told the monthly meeting of Bray Municipal District.

Cllr Behan was responding to a query raised by Councillor Melanie Corrigan over the issue of dog control and the pressing need for a dog park.

Referring to an email he received from Bray Coastcare founder Seamus Connor, who “has done so much to improve the environment around our seafront areas and cliff walk”, he pointed to the huge problem with dog fouling on the seafront, particularly early in the morning.

“We need more dog wardens,” Cllr Behan said. “We need dog wardens that are visible, available and also in plain clothes, and we need on-the-spot fines because this is an utterly disgraceful, disgusting practice, that dog owners would allow their dogs to defecate in public areas and all the dangers associated with that.”

Referring to the recent approval by the Government for the appointment of an additional 40 dog wardens across the State, following a review of the Control of Dogs Act by an interdepartmental working group under Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, Cllr Behan said another issue in the town was “dogs not being under control”.

While the wider issue of dog control is being handled by Wicklow County Council, Cllr Behan said “it is a matter that effects us, our population, particularly in the seafront area and as Seamus [Connor] pointed out, our staff. In one particular section, one of our staff had to pick up something like 17 areas where dogs had fouled in one morning. That’s just disgraceful behaviour. I don’t blame the dog, I blame the owner. And we need to take as much action as we can to highlight the anti-social nature of it,” he added.

Councillor Dermot O’Brien was interested to know about the number of dog fines that have been issued in Bray by dog wardens. “If it’s zero,” he said, “then there isn’t a sanction that sits in the minds of people” who allow their dogs to foul public areas, adding it was a challenge for staff if people go down early in the morning, knowing “they won’t be seen or caught”.

Bray Municipal District has recently launched an audio campaign around the town to remind dog owners to pick up after their dogs. The matter of the dog park will be further referred to the Bray Area Engineer.