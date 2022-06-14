More than €23,500 allocated to water projects in Wicklow

Over €23,500 has been awarded to nine projects to improve local waters across the Garden County.

Nine community groups will share the funding, from the Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund.

The largest single grant of €4,000 has been allocated to Bray Tidy Towns/Swan River Conservation Group for an ecological assessment of the river.

An Oige Knockree Conservation Group will receive just over €1,800 for a water improvement programme with €1,000 to go towards the refurbishment of the observation hide at BirdWatch Ireland’s East Coast Nature Reserve in Newcastle.

Grants totalling over €5,500 have been allocated to Arklow Tidy Towns and Keep Kilcoole Tidy for ecological assessments of the Arklow Town Marsh and the Cannistown River/Kilcoole Stream.

A further €3,750 will be used to carry out a preliminary assessment of the Newcastle River, while over €2,800 has been allocated to complete an invasive special project at Cookestown River in Enniskerry.

€3,550 will go towards the installation of a solar water fountain in Shillelagh at the Park Stream.

Cllr. Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council said: “I am delighted to see these hard working community groups acknowledged with grant funding to support them in delivering projects to enhance their local water bodies. These local community groups play a key role in the protection of their local environment in collaboration with LAWPRO, Wicklow County Council and the other relevant agencies.”

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive Brian Gleeson added “Wicklow County Council will continue our vital work with the community and the other agencies to protect the water quality of Co. Wicklow’s streams, rivers, lakes and coastal areas. I congratulate these groups for their engagement and participation in this initiative and recognise the value of the work they do.”

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said, “I welcome the announcement of the Community Water Development Fund grants 2022, which will support local communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. I am pleased that my Department funds this scheme, which is a great example of community engagement and public participation.

“The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan for Ireland, which I plan to launch later this year alongside my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan. The Plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations.”

For information relating to enhancing local water bodies in Wicklow, contact Dónal O’Keeffe, Community Water Officer at 085 8700 126/ dokeeffe@lawaters.ie