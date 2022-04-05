More than 2,000 still waiting for social housing in Wicklow

The number of Wicklow people on the social housing waiting list has fallen by 383 households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

THE 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) show a reduction of 15 per cent in the Wicklow social housing list since the first annual assessment was carried out in 2016.

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) shows 2,128 households in Wicklow were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of November 17 of 2021. This figure is down 64 (3 per cent) from 2,192 households recorded on November 2 of 2020. This figure also represents a total decrease of 383 (15 per cent) households since 2016 when annual re-cording of the SSHA began.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, T.D., commented: “These results are evidence that Government investment in social housing supports is working for Wicklow. Nationally, over 23,300 households had their housing needs met in 2021 – this is despite the very significant impact the Covid pandemic had on delivery. It’s important to remember that most residential construction was halted for a 13-week period from January to April.

“We must not, and will not, lose sight of the fact that there are still over 2,100 households in Wicklow who are relying on us for the provision of housing support. Housing for All, which was launched six months ago, sets us on a pathway to delivering 90,000 new social homes between now and the end of 2030. This year we will be investing more than €4bn to deliver 11,820 new social homes in 2022, including 9,000 new build social homes.

“As with all Department’s, we are watching the situation in Ukraine closely. The Russian invasion is having significant impacts on all sectors of society and our goal is to provide shelter and accommodation for those fleeing war while protecting to the greatest extent possible, Housing for All delivery at its existing pace.”

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of November 17 2021, down 2,633 (4.3 per cent) from 61,880 households on November 2 of 2020. This figure is a reduction of 32,353 (35.3 per cent) since 2016.

The Minister also published the social housing statistics for Quarter 4 2021. Nationally, a total of 4,010 social homes were delivered in Quarter 4, including 2,053 new build social homes, 810 acquisitions and 1,147 homes delivered through leasing programmes.

Overall in 2021, a total of 9,183 new social homes were delivered, an increase of 17 cent on 2020 figures. This total includes 5,202 new build homes, an increase of 2.6 per cent on 2020, while 1,270 acquisitions and 2,711 homes delivered through leasing programmes.