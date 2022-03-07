More road closures in Arklow to add to temporary one-way on Main Street

St. Mary’s Road off Arklow’s Main Street is to be closed from Monday, March 7 until Friday, April 29 as work progresses on the Arklow Parade Ground Public Realm Project.

St. Mary’s Road will be closed for this period to facilitate the installation of drainage, service ducting, utilities and the completion of the footpath paving. A full 24 hour closure for the duration is required for these installations.

Local businesses and other services like the Cancer Support group located on St Mary’s Road that could be negatively impacted by the closure will still have entry to the road. Funerals will also have access to St.Mary’s and Peters Church during this time.

The announcement follows recent criticism of the Parade Ground Project works where Arklow locals were frustrated with poor road signage informing of the temporary one-way system and the cutting down of trees.

Councillor Peir Leonard has said there will be a meeting with the project manager before Arklow’s monthly Municipal District meeting on Wednesday and she hopes to “iron out some outstanding issues in relation to the programme of works at this meeting and try to find solutions to minimise the timelines of road closures”.