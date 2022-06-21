More outdoor chess tables to be sought for Bray district

District officials are to seek more funding to acquire additional outdoor chess tables for Bray after it emerged that the district has already committed to installing two tables in one location, contrary to a motion agreed by local public representatives.

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien welcomed plans to install two outdoor chess tables at Sidmonton Park. He proposed that one of these tables should be installed in Ballywaltrim playground to share the tables around the town. It would also have a benefit for the nearby schools have a chess culture.

Cllr Joe Behan seconded the motion, while Cllr Erika Doyle also expressed her support.

District Engineer Liam Bourke said the district has already committed to installing the chess tables at Sidmonton Park and it would not be possible to move one to Ballywaltrim playground.

He said the district had consulted with the local chess club. The seafront was the preferred location and Sidmonton Park was their next preference. They asked for the two chess tables to be placed together due to the social nature of the game.

Mr Bourke said he would like to see more outdoor chess tables installed in the district.

Cllr Doyle welcomed the consultation by the district of the local chess club. However, she suggested a wider public consultation may have been appropriate.

Cllr Doyle said it should be a priority to acquire more chess tables and install them in other areas of the district.

District Manager Lorraine Gallagher said she would follow up with Wicklow County Council’s culture community and social directorate to see if any funding is available for more outdoor chess tables.