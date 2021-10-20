More dates for Arklow Makers Craft Fair over festive period

Arklow Makers Craft Fair will take place over additional weekends in the run up to Christmas.

The popular craft fair is held at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre.

It will take place on Friday October 22, to Monday, October 25. In November, the craft fair will take place from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 and from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21. Bridgewater Shopping Centre will also host the craft fair over three weekends in December in advance of Christmas.

Meanwhile, the centre will host a Hallowe’en event on Sunday, October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be some spooky characters roaming the mall, and Trick or Treat for the children between 3 p.m .and 4 p.m. Customers can also vote in the fancy dress contest for Bridgewater Centre staff.