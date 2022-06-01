Modified plans to convert former Bray Head Hotel into apartments lodged

Revised proposals to convert the former Bray Head Hotel to apartments have been lodged with Wicklow County Council.

RDF Architects and Planning Ltd have submitted a planning application to the local authority on behalf of Button Real Estate Works Limited in relation to the former hotel on the Strand Road. The building’s facade is on the record of protected structures

Approval is being sought to amend the previous grant of permission to convert the former hotel into 44 apartments and increase the number of units by five to 49.

The units would consist of one studio, 19 one beds, 20 two beds and nine three bed apartments.

Permission is also being sought to remove the fourth floor penthouse above existing protected structure, the removal of the granted penthouse stairwell serving the upper floors, revised car parking and bicycle parking, five EV charging stations and other associated works.

In their application to Wicklow County Council, Button Real Estate Works Limited confirmed they had completed the purchase of the hotel site in December 2021.

The planning section is due to issue its decision on the revised proposals for the historic building by June 27.

Planning permission was initially granted in 2018 to IDV Development Ltd for 44 apartments, a pub and restaurant.

The former Bray Head Hotel has been vacant for several years and there are concerns that the building, which is a protected structure, is at risk of becoming derelict.

In December, IDV Developments Limited lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala after the property was added to Wicklow’s vacant site register for the first time on October 20, 2021.

The register includes sites which were, in the opinion of the planning authority, vacant sites for the duration of the 12 months before the date of entry.

The Bord has yet to issue its decision on the appeal following the addition of the property to Wicklow's vacant site register.

The hotel dates back to the 1860s and is a prominent feature of Bray’s seafront. It has been used as location in films and TV including ‘The Commitments' and ‘Breakfast on Pluto’.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor visited the hotel while Burton was filming ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold' in 1965 at Ardmore Studios.