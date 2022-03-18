Missouri Governor visits Wicklow during Irish trade mission

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson in Powerscourt Gardens during their visit to Ireland.

The Governor of Missouri and his wife paid a visit to Enniskerry this week as part of their trip to Ireland.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson travelled to Ireland and the UK as part of an international trade mission to promote the American state as destination for investment by businesses.

As part of their visit, they travelled to Enniskerry and the monastic site at Glendalough ahead of St Patrick's Day.

Teresa Parson tweeted that the couple enjoyed a “beautiful afternoon touring the Powerscourt Gardens in the picturesque village of Enniskerry”.

The couple also toured the Coolakay Agricultural Heritage Centre in Enniskerry, exploring some of its collection of agricultural machinery.

Following meetings in Dublin with Irish-based US firms, the couple travelled to the United Kingdom for the second leg of their trip.