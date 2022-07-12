Miss Wicklow and Miss Wicklow Town make final of 75th Miss Ireland competition

Miss Ireland finalists pictured as they arrived at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022 in association with TanOrganic, at House, Dublin. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Miss Wicklow Tanya Flood at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022 in association with TanOrganic, at House, Dublin. The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed at a sparkling white party for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Miss Wicklow Town Erika Bellamy at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022 in association with TanOrganic, at House, Dublin . The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed at a sparkling white party for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. Photo: Brian McEvoy

TANYA Flood and Erika Bellamy are set to represent Wicklow at the 75th Miss Ireland competition.

The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed at a party last week and among them was Tanya Flood, who was crowned Miss Wicklow, and Erika Bellamy, who was crowned Miss Wicklow Town.

Tanya Flood (24) is from Druids Glen and is currently working as a Research and Development Scientist having graduated from Dublin City University with a degree in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science. She is passionate about health and fitness and has a huge interest in beauty and fashion.

Erika Bellamy (21) is a student from Kilcoole. She is studying business in DCU and is on her third-year placement working in vehicle finance. Erika enjoys playing camogie and hopes to build a career in management once she leaves college.

Selections have taken place all over the country to find contestants from each county and the winner from each county will represent their county at the Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show with 1,500 in attendance on August 20 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar. Tanya and Erika will represent their county and attend various awards, openings and engagements over the next year as well as working on her various charity projects.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded.

Miss Ireland 2022 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba, who captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and featured prominently in the Irish media and internationally on TV Shows in LA, London, Johannesburg and featured in the New York Times.

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.