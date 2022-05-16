Minister Simon Harris meets Bray students at UCD outreach day

Students from St Kilian’s Community School met with Wicklow TD and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris at a UCD outreach day.

Minister Harris visited the school in October 2021 to launch the UCD’s Power2Progress programme.

UCD and Zurich are collaborating on a project to address educational inequality in Ireland, by supporting over 600 senior cycle students from 21 DEIS schools to reach their full academic potential.

St Kilian’s CS was one of the schools chosen to participate in the programme.

Minister Harris said it was great to meet students and hear their feedback.

“This transformative programme seeks to introduce second level students to the potential of higher education and the work environment. The programme facilitates each of the 21 schools to ask their senior cycle pupils to select subject areas in which they would benefit from additional tuition. This tuition is provided by UCD student teachers, on-site, in schools, after school hours.

“I would like to pay tribute to the work and initiative of Professor Judith Harford and her team in UCD who developed this magnificent programme with the backing of the Z Zurich Foundation and Rethink Ireland and wish all St Kilian’s 6th Leaving Cert students the very best in the months ahead.”