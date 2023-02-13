Minister Simon Harris launches Russborough’s Conservation and Management Action Plan

Minister Harris (third from right) launching Russborough's Conservation and Management Action Plan on the steps of Russborough House in Blessington.

MINISTER Simon Harris officially launched the Conservation and Management Action Plan for Russborough Parklands in Blessington on Friday.

He thanked .chairperson Judith Woodworth, (Alfred Beit Foundation), former CEO, Eric Blatchford, current CEO, Orla Gallagher, Development Manager, Theresa Crowley and Christopher Gallagher for their work and commitment to this project.

Minister Harris said: “This afternoon I am delighted to be here in Russborough and launch the Conservation and Management Action Plan for Russborough Parklands. This project, which has been funded under the LEADER programme, addresses the need for Russborough to approach the management of the landscape in an informed, sustainable and responsible manner. It is great to see its implementation along with both short and long-term goals to reduce Russborough’s carbon footprint.”

“Russborough will soon receive more and more visitors thanks to many developments coming down the line, such as the Blessington Greenway and a number of housing developments in nearby towns. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare Russborough for the increased footfall and take heed of any possible threats to the sties ecosystem and biodiversity. This will help boost tourism levels in West Wicklow.”

“This project falls under the government’s new rural development ‘Our Rural Future’ which is a new milestone in the approach to the development of Rural Ireland in the post-COVID-19 recovery. The LEADER programme will play a key role in locally-led initiatives exactly like the project being launched here today.”

Minister Harris also thanked the Wicklow Local Community Development Committee, the Local Action Group for Wicklow for approving the LEADER grant funding for this project, and their Implementing Partner County Wicklow Partnership for working towards developing and delivering the project.

He added: “I firmly believe that Wicklow’s natural beauty is one of our country’s greatest assets, and always welcome any investment which goes towards protecting, enhancing and re-vitalising our county’s landscape.”